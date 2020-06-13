HEATH, Margaret Theresa (nee HAUGHIAN) Born November 17, 1928 Died May 31, 2020 Peacefully, at Ajax Pickering Hospital, with two of her eight children by her side. We are, as she was, very grateful for the loving care she received at APH. There are no words that can do justice to describe the incredible woman Margaret was. Though she had to leave school early, she had a lifelong love of learning - which she instilled in her children. She handled her many life adversities with grace, dignity, faith and of course, her cure for all woes, a hot soaky bath. Her family was her greatest joy and until 2016, she loved hosting huge family dinners. She took great pleasure in golfing, bowling, playing cards and dominoes with her many dear friends, crosswords, reading, knitting and her beloved computer! Predeceased by her loving husband Norman (1967); Beloved mother of Catherine (Gene Stewart), Daniel (Joanne Gill), Norman (Elleke Arkema), Margaret (deceased, 1978), Barbara (Murray Cleveland), Elizabeth (Steven Siple), Mary-Ellen (Bernardo Cascone) and William (Leisa Martin); grandmother of 15 grandchildren; great-grandmother of 17 great-grandchildren; sister of Marie (deceased, 2015) (Harold Forbes deceased, 2002), Joan (Ron Morris deceased, 2006) and Anne (Ollie Kostyk); sister-in-law to Barbara (deceased, 1979) (Peter Sharpe deceased, 2018) and Linda (Bob McLennan); close companion of many years Ray Grisbrook (deceased, 2013) and his children; and 23 nieces and nephews. She is, and always will be, our hero. She will be greatly missed by all. A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, in Highland Creek, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Juvenile Diabetes or Heart and Stroke would be appreciated. For condolences and pictures please go to Margaret Haughian-Heath's Facebook page.



