McDONALD, MARGARET THRESA (nee MacPHERSON) Born August 18, 1932 in New Waterford, Nova Scotia. Margie passed away on November 21, 2019, with her family by her side at Fountain View Community Care, at the age of 87. Margie beloved wife of the late John McDonald. Daughter of the late Margaret (Peggy) and Anthony MacPherson. Beloved Mother of Hugh McDonald, Darlene McAvoy (James), Kevin McDonald (Linda), Florence Moffatt (Don) and Jim McDonald (Tracey). Loving grandmother to Skylar, Dylan, Joshua, Shelby, Mark, Kevin, Tyler, Sean, Cameron and Luke. Loving sister of Tuddy McIntyre, Jane MacKinnon, Mary Lizzie MacLeod, Florence MacLeod, Isabel MacPherson-Meagher, Rose MacMullin, Kaye Handrahan and sister of the late Junior MacPherson. Margie will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and many friends. The family would like to thank all the Nurses, Personal Support Workers and Doctors who cared for her at Fountain View Community Care. Visitation to be held at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough (between Warden and Pharmacy), on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Precious Blood Church, 1737 Lawrence Ave. E. (Lawrence east of Victoria Park). Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In memory of Margie, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.

