1/1
MARGARET ULA MLADENOV
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MLADENOV, MARGARET ULA (nee ALGAR) April 2, 1923 - August 30, 2020 With great sadness we announce that Margaret died peacefully in Toronto on August 30, 2020. She was born in St. Thomas, Ontario, the oldest of six children, grew up in Detroit, and then moved to Toronto where she married Stilian (Stan) Mladenov. She worked at Canadian General Electric and Eaton's and lived in Scarborough. She enjoyed walks in Edwards Gardens and family holidays in Muskoka. She travelled widely, including trips to visit family in New Zealand and Bulgaria. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Stan and siblings Donald, Jessie, and Leslie. She will be greatly missed by her son Philip, his wife, Gwen, grandchildren Alisha and Daniel, great-grandchildren, Taman, Maeve and Jem, sisters Marilyn and Shirley, many nieces and nephews, and family in Bulgaria. The family thank staff at Cedarbrook Lodge for their caring support of Margaret and the supportive doctors and nurses at Scarborough General Hospital. There will be a Celebration of Life after the pandemic has passed. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to either the Toronto Botanical Garden, Canadian Red Cross, or Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at www.etouch.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved