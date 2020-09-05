MLADENOV, MARGARET ULA (nee ALGAR) April 2, 1923 - August 30, 2020 With great sadness we announce that Margaret died peacefully in Toronto on August 30, 2020. She was born in St. Thomas, Ontario, the oldest of six children, grew up in Detroit, and then moved to Toronto where she married Stilian (Stan) Mladenov. She worked at Canadian General Electric and Eaton's and lived in Scarborough. She enjoyed walks in Edwards Gardens and family holidays in Muskoka. She travelled widely, including trips to visit family in New Zealand and Bulgaria. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Stan and siblings Donald, Jessie, and Leslie. She will be greatly missed by her son Philip, his wife, Gwen, grandchildren Alisha and Daniel, great-grandchildren, Taman, Maeve and Jem, sisters Marilyn and Shirley, many nieces and nephews, and family in Bulgaria. The family thank staff at Cedarbrook Lodge for their caring support of Margaret and the supportive doctors and nurses at Scarborough General Hospital. There will be a Celebration of Life after the pandemic has passed. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to either the Toronto Botanical Garden, Canadian Red Cross, or Canadian Cancer Society
. Online condolences can be made at www.etouch.ca
