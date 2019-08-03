Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Vera HOCKIN. View Sign Service Information Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville 64 Lakeshore Road West Oakville , ON L6K 1E1 (905)-844-2600 Obituary

HOCKIN, Margaret Vera (nee PEARCE) July 25, 1921 - July 19, 2019 After over 97 years of excellent health and one week shy of her 98th birthday, Margaret quietly left us to join Joe, her husband of 70 years, leaving behind their four sons: David (Cathy), Douglas (Margaret), Jamie (Shirley) and Rob (Karen). She was a grandmother to ten, a great-grandmother to twelve and a much-loved aunt and cousin to many others. Following her marriage to Joe Hockin in 1942, she lived at the family farm during WWII and then in Ajax, Calgary, Camp Borden, Kingston, Regina and Oakville. Oakville and St. Paul's United Church were home for 54 years. Her extended family was the source of pleasure over the years. As new generations came together at family gatherings, she was a cherished elder who kept a youthful outlook. Church life was important to her and she faithfully served the St. Paul's congregation in many capacities. A celebration of Marg's life will take place on August 10, 2019 at St. Paul's United Church, 454 Rebecca Street, Oakville. Please join the family for a visitation at 11:00 a.m., the service at noon and a reception following. The family is grateful to the many visitors and especially the staff of the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for the care shown to Marg over the last six months. Those wishing to honour her remarkable life in a tangible way are invited to make a donation to St. Paul's United Church, the Oakville Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice.

