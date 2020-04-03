|
WEDGBURY, MARGARET WALKER TORRENCE (nee McLUSKIE) Margaret, at the young at heart age of 82, passed away peacefully with her loving husband of 60 years, Robert Wedgbury, by her side, at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital in Burlington, Ontario, on Friday, March 27, 2020. Margaret was born in Stirling, Scotland, May 7, 1937 to Jemima and Charles McLuskie, joining brothers Tommy and Easton. As a family, they immigrated to Toronto, Canada, along with dear friend Sheena Leeds. This was where she met and quickly fell endlessly in love with Robert Wedgbury and they soon married and began their family. Margaret abandoned her career with Bell to support her husband as he built his successful career, which took the family to set up homes in many places in Canada from Winnipeg to Sault Ste. Marie to Thornhill to Guelph to Elora and Mississauga and finally Burlington. Among Margaret's many talents as a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many, she was known for her extremely sharp wit and the occasional mispronunciation of certain delicate urban terminologies which supplied us with endless giggles. If there was a PHD for devouring books, solving puzzles and clever conversation, we'd be saying goodbye to Dr. Margaret! From first learning of her terminal diagnosis a year ago, she made it her mission to eradicate tears of sadness and only tolerated discussions that acknowledged the beautiful life she'd lived. To say she lived out one of the greatest romances ever witnessed is an understatement. Her love of family and role as a devoted partner in life is her greatest lesson shared with anyone who had the good fortune to meet her. Her many caregivers over the last year expressed not only their love for Margaret but were endeared by the bond she and Robert still shared and her ability to want to get a laugh from each and every one of them, no matter how her day was treating her. The entire family wishes to acknowledge and give heartfelt thanks to Dr. Angela Jones, the oncology and palliative teams at Joseph Brant Memorial and to the LHIN with their excellent home care. Your smiles, hugs, thoughtful gifts and tireless support were deeply appreciated by us all, but none so much as Margaret. You all brightened every day for her, bar none. Margaret is survived by husband Robert Wedgbury, daughters Dawn Anastasakis (Harris) and Lisa Orpen (Didier) and son Rob Wedgbury (Sonya), grandchildren Remy, Quinn, Emma, Robbie, Adam (Tanya) and Michael (Salima) and her new joy, great-grandson Ethan. Her extended family of in-laws, nieces and nephews and dear friends all lent their support in making sure Margaret's last year was one filled with love and support...And she felt it! Mom had one wish, to be remembered well as a loving and useful person. In her memory, donations to the would be deeply appreciated. A private service will be held this week and a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 3, 2020