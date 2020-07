WALLACE, MARGARET Margaret Wallace passed away July 11, 2020 after a brief illness. Margaret treasured her daughter, and especially loved her role as Nana. She had a flair for knitting and loved a good game of bingo. She made friends easily, and always made people laugh. She is the loving mother of Leanne (James), Nana of Scott, Keegan and Chantelle, and great-grandmother to Danielle. She will be greatly missed by many.