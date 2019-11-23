Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET "JEANNIE" WATTIE. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Port Credit Royal Canadian Legion 35 Front St. N Mississauga , ON View Map Obituary

WATTIE, MARGARET "JEANNIE" (nee CAMERON) Earned her wings on November 19, 2019 at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa. Predeceased by her husband, Herbert Alexander, her sons Ross and Brian and her daughter Brenda (Joseph). Jeanne bid her farewell to her remaining son Robert Bruce and his wife Selena, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her sister Ruth (Bill), longtime friends Pam and Phil and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Jeanne lived a life full of adventure. A WWII Veteran, dog breeder, active member of St. Matthias and St. Thomas á Beckett Anglican churches, former Commander of the Humber Valley Power and Sail Squadron, avid sports enthusiast and knitter extraordinaire. She travelled extensively around the world and made amazing memories with her family exploring Georgian Bay and the Trent Severn Waterway aboard Argonaut II. She always had a great story to tell and generously gave her time and resources to many non-profit organizations. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Port Credit Royal Canadian Legion - 35 Front St. N., Mississauga, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Toronto Humane Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be very much appreciated.

WATTIE, MARGARET "JEANNIE" (nee CAMERON) Earned her wings on November 19, 2019 at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa. Predeceased by her husband, Herbert Alexander, her sons Ross and Brian and her daughter Brenda (Joseph). Jeanne bid her farewell to her remaining son Robert Bruce and his wife Selena, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her sister Ruth (Bill), longtime friends Pam and Phil and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Jeanne lived a life full of adventure. A WWII Veteran, dog breeder, active member of St. Matthias and St. Thomas á Beckett Anglican churches, former Commander of the Humber Valley Power and Sail Squadron, avid sports enthusiast and knitter extraordinaire. She travelled extensively around the world and made amazing memories with her family exploring Georgian Bay and the Trent Severn Waterway aboard Argonaut II. She always had a great story to tell and generously gave her time and resources to many non-profit organizations. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Port Credit Royal Canadian Legion - 35 Front St. N., Mississauga, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Toronto Humane Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be very much appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close