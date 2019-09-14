Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET WILLENA JOYCE. View Sign Obituary

JOYCE, MARGARET WILLENA (nee SHERWOOD) November 14, 1921 – September 10, 2019 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear Mom, Margaret Willena Joyce, on September 10, 2019, at the age of 97. Margaret was predeceased by her loving husband of over 50 years, Albert (2002). Beloved mother to Jennifer and Jon, and son-in-law, Sal. Cherished grandmother to Brian and Lindsay. Predeceased by her brother, Herb and sister, Isabel. She will also be greatly missed by her extended family and friends. Born in Toronto in 1921, Margaret grew up in the Beach District, attending Balmy Beach Public School and Malvern Collegiate before her family moved to Orillia. As the war began, she moved back to Toronto and started her career as a telephone operator at the Bell Telephone Co. and then as an Executive Secretary at Loblaws Head Office where she met and later married her beloved husband Al. She cherished her family and lifelong friends and loved spending time with them at home and during summers at the family cottage. A devoted and proud wife, mother and grandmother, Margaret will also be remembered for her love of baseball, curling and golf, as well as an avid reader and bridge player. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the McEachnie Family Centre, 20 Church St. N., Ajax, ON, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. We are grateful to the staff and residents of 3rd floor Willow Way of Hillsdale Estates for their compassionate care and support during Margaret's time there.

