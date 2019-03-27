WILLIAMS, MARGARET Peacefully with her daughters by her side, Margaret Williams passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Extendicare Lakefield, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Ernest William "Ernie" Williams (2006). Loving Mum of Delia Raine and her husband Norman of Peterborough and Susan Morling and her husband Charles of Orangeville. Cherished Nana of Michael and Iain Raine of Peterborough and Ben and Leah Morling of Orangeville. Margaret will also be greatly missed by all the family in England. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received by the family on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at the Metropolitan United Church, 468 Wellington Street, London, where the memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Interment to take place at a later date in Oakland Cemetery, London. Donations in memory of Margaret may be made to Over55 Skills at Work, 78 Riverside Drive, London, ON N6H 1B4. Arrangements entrusted with A. Millard George Funeral Home, 519-433-5184. Online condolences, memories and photographs shared at www.amgfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2019