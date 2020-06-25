MARGERY DROVER
DROVER, MARGERY Long-term Member of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 31 (Women's Auxiliary) and member of Army and Navy On June 23, 2020, at the age 86, Margery passed away peacefully at Humber Memorial. Beloved wife of George (predeceased) and mother of Bohadan, Anna and Stefan, (predeceased), Michael, Wasyl and Natalka and step-mother of Martin, Lisa and Brent. Will be missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and relatives in England. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2033 Weston Rd., on Saturday, June 27th, from 3 p.m., until 4:00 p.m., funeral to follow immediately. Please visit out Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 25, 2020.
