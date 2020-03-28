Home

More Obituaries for Margery PALOMINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margery Ruth PALOMINO

Margery Ruth PALOMINO Obituary
PALOMINO, Margery Ruth (nee JOYCE) Born on August 31, 1942 to the late Raymond and Catherine Mona Joyce (Miller). She passed away suddenly on March 17, 2020. Margery was an attentive sister to Francis Robert and Keith Joyce. Loving mother to Laura and Leila. Beloved grandmother to Sidney Gray and Jai Palomino-Surapaneni. Supportive mother-in-law to Prakash Surapaneni. Margery's generosity of spirit, boundless kindness and ever- readiness to provide support to loved ones will be painfully missed. A Celebration of Life will occur at a later time. Online condolences and an expanded version of this obituary can be found at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020
