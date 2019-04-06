Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGERY UPTON PECK. View Sign

PECK, MARGERY UPTON Margery lived a fulfilling life, 65 years with her beloved husband, Bob, deceased 2009. After a short time in palliative care, she passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, six weeks shy of her 99th birthday. She was the proud mother of Stan (Mary), Rob (Julia), Bruce (deceased), Weston (Cathy) and the late infant Janet. Grandma to Michael (Stacey), Gordon (Alaina), David (Fay), Ross (Evi), Jennifer (Murrey), Douglas (Jessica), Graham and Linda (Lee). She is survived by 11 great-grandchildren. In 1973, Bob and Margery retired to Peterborough, attending Trent University to earn honours degrees, hers in modern languages. Always gracious, she cared for her mother, Clara Upton, her son Bruce and her husband, Bob. She treated her son's wives as if they were daughters and was much loved by them. The family thanks the staff of Applewood Retirement Residence in Peterborough and Bendale Acres Long-Term Care Home in Scarborough for their excellent and loving care. Friends are welcome to join us for a graveside Celebration of Life at Oakville/St. Mary's Pioneer Cemetery, 659 Lyons Lane, Oakville, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. A reception will follow at St. John's United Church in Lusk Hall at 262 Randall Street, Oakville.

PECK, MARGERY UPTON Margery lived a fulfilling life, 65 years with her beloved husband, Bob, deceased 2009. After a short time in palliative care, she passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, six weeks shy of her 99th birthday. She was the proud mother of Stan (Mary), Rob (Julia), Bruce (deceased), Weston (Cathy) and the late infant Janet. Grandma to Michael (Stacey), Gordon (Alaina), David (Fay), Ross (Evi), Jennifer (Murrey), Douglas (Jessica), Graham and Linda (Lee). She is survived by 11 great-grandchildren. In 1973, Bob and Margery retired to Peterborough, attending Trent University to earn honours degrees, hers in modern languages. Always gracious, she cared for her mother, Clara Upton, her son Bruce and her husband, Bob. She treated her son's wives as if they were daughters and was much loved by them. The family thanks the staff of Applewood Retirement Residence in Peterborough and Bendale Acres Long-Term Care Home in Scarborough for their excellent and loving care. Friends are welcome to join us for a graveside Celebration of Life at Oakville/St. Mary's Pioneer Cemetery, 659 Lyons Lane, Oakville, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. A reception will follow at St. John's United Church in Lusk Hall at 262 Randall Street, Oakville. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close