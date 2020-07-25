1/
Margo GROSBEIN
GROSBEIN, Margo On Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Toronto Western Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Norman Grosbein. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Eric Grosbein and Suzy Tanzer. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Valerie and the late Gordon Ross, and Christiane and the late Raymond Shankman. Dear sister-in-law of Paul and Sara Grosbein. Dearest grandmother of Maya. Beloved aunt of Michael and Nancy, and Silvia and the late David Ross, Deena, Rya, and Raanan Shankman, and Haddas, Rosie, and Ayelet Grosbein. Memorial donations may be made to the Margo Grosbein Memorial Fund, c/o The Beth Emeth Bais Yehuda Synagogue, (416) 633-3838.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 25, 2020.
