SAVARD, MARGO JEAN THORNTON January 18, 1926 – August 20, 2020 Margo Savard, died at home in Toronto on Thursday, August 20th, in the company and with the support of the whole family: Diana and Sid Tabak, John Savard (Janet Miner), her grandchildren, Philip Tabak (Shannon Webb) and Abby Tabak (Michael Zappitello), Anna and Duncan Savard, her god-daughter Clark Fletcher and two great-grandchildren, Franklin Tabak and Ruby Zappitello - her greatest joy of the past two years. In contending with a terminal illness and after careful thought and supremely sensitive support, first from end-of-life counsellor, Dr. Julie MacIntyre, and then from Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, Margo decided that she would take control of the time and the place of her death. To no one's surprise, she acted with her distinctive courage and playful humour. Dammy, dubbed by Philip, her first grandchild and how she was known by family and friends for 40 years, was intrepid and independent, with a unique sense of adventure that was infectious. In 1943, at the age of seventeen, she left home to serve as a Wren - the first of a lifetime of adventures. Based on the stories of her antics in the Navy, (e.g. falling out of her garbage truck as she was backing down the ship ramp, brief colourful stint as a motorcycle dispatch rider…), the admirals must have been grateful when, at the end of the War, she decided to return to civilian life. The Naval episodes seeded her love of driving and interesting cars – in her last 10 years she purchased 3 "terminal" fun drives. The recent Dammy loved her texts with Ryan and Nick Turnbull, her bubbly lunches with her nieces, Tara Turnbull and Cally McEwen, her visits with her nephew Matthew Thornton and of course, FaceTime with the babies and all her family. Dammy's lack of pretense belied a quick wit, intellect and unique sense of style. She loved travel, was a skilled partner and opponent at bridge and had a passion and deep technical knowledge of golf (she sloped many of the golf courses in southern Ontario during her term as President of the Senior Ladies Golf Association). Those activities, and her devotion to family, defined her. She leaves a wide circle of devoted friends of all ages who felt privileged to know her and would have been moved by a most touching bedside farewell from Ruby Margo, not yet two: "Bye-bye Dammy." We wish to express our sincerest gratitude to the extraordinary integrated team: Mary Halinen, RN (Spectrum), Leea Puntanen, NP (Toronto Central LHIN) and Joshua Wales, MD and Melissa Melnitzer, MD at the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, for their kindness in providing an incredible "blanket of care" since March and in helping Margo with her final wish. Thank you too, Senior Care by Angels, especially personal support workers, Marichu Garita and Elvira Ancheta. Cremation has taken place. We will have the party Margo wanted when we can. If you wish to make a donation, please consider Doctors Without Borders or the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care.



