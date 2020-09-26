1/1
MARGOT ANNE PATTERSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGOT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATTERSON, MARGOT ANNE (nee PASSY) May 30, 1939 – September 23, 2020 Margot passed away peacefully, at Sunnybrook Hospital Palliative Care, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Margot was the beloved wife of 55 years to Terry, mother to Michael (Jeannette) and Charles, and loving grandmother to Hannah, Kieran, Nolan and Finntan. She is survived by her sister Gaye, and brothers Geoff (Cheryl) and Michael (Paula). She was predeceased by her mother Norma, father de Lacey (Del), and brother Christopher. Margot was a dedicated nurse for over 40 years, retiring in 2002. She enjoyed knitting, curling, golf and bridge. Margot was a positive influence throughout her life to all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends. We would like to thank the Palliative Care Team at Sunnybrook for their care and support, Dr. Nolan, Dr. Selby and the many caring nurses and staff. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved