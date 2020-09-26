PATTERSON, MARGOT ANNE (nee PASSY) May 30, 1939 – September 23, 2020 Margot passed away peacefully, at Sunnybrook Hospital Palliative Care, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Margot was the beloved wife of 55 years to Terry, mother to Michael (Jeannette) and Charles, and loving grandmother to Hannah, Kieran, Nolan and Finntan. She is survived by her sister Gaye, and brothers Geoff (Cheryl) and Michael (Paula). She was predeceased by her mother Norma, father de Lacey (Del), and brother Christopher. Margot was a dedicated nurse for over 40 years, retiring in 2002. She enjoyed knitting, curling, golf and bridge. Margot was a positive influence throughout her life to all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends. We would like to thank the Palliative Care Team at Sunnybrook for their care and support, Dr. Nolan, Dr. Selby and the many caring nurses and staff. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



