LEWIS, Margot Elizabeth June 22, 1955 - June 26, 2020 Passed away in hospital, following a brief illness. Margot was the only child of the late Mary Beddoe Lewis of Ottawa and the late John Lewis of Ventura, CA and is mourned by many extended family and friends. Throughout her life as an opera stage manager, IT project manager and CNE photographer, her ready smile and vibrant personality shone through. A private interment will be held at Pinecrest Cemetery in Ottawa and a celebration of life at a later date. Donations in Margot's memory may be made to Furry Tales Cat Rescue, www.furry-tales.ca
, or to your local animal shelter.