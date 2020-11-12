McMANN, MARGOT Passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 9, 2020 in her 85th year. Loving wife of Orville McMann for 62 years. Cherished mother of Karen Conquer and her husband Andrew and Andrea Dawe and her husband Norman. Beloved grandmother of Brenden Conquer, Ryan Dawe, Clifford Conquer and Shane Dawe. Margot was an only child. Thanks to all involved with the palliative care of our mother and special thanks to Dr. Gill, Tania St. Pierre, Trish Hadden and Katie Deruiter. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. John's United Church, Campbellford. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com