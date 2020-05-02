MARGOT YORK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARGOT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YORK, MARGOT (nee EBENAU) August 22, 1927 – April 22, 2020 Peacefully in her 93rd year, after suffering a recent stroke. Survived by her 3 children Martin, Thomas and Sylvia, her son-in-law Derek and her grandsons Owen and Ryan. Margot started her life in Cologne, Germany. She met Dr. Volker York in a hospital in Bonn where they both worked. They sought a better life in Canada and moved in 1955. Margot's passions have included cooking, gardening and knitting/crochet. She will be sadly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved