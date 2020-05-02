YORK, MARGOT (nee EBENAU) August 22, 1927 – April 22, 2020 Peacefully in her 93rd year, after suffering a recent stroke. Survived by her 3 children Martin, Thomas and Sylvia, her son-in-law Derek and her grandsons Owen and Ryan. Margot started her life in Cologne, Germany. She met Dr. Volker York in a hospital in Bonn where they both worked. They sought a better life in Canada and moved in 1955. Margot's passions have included cooking, gardening and knitting/crochet. She will be sadly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



