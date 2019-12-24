PIPER, Margret Christina (nee MOFFATT) Age 97, was called home to be with her Jesus on December 19, 2019. "Chris" was born on October 20 1922, in New Toronto, Ontario. She was a devoted wife to her late husband Frank of 63 years and a loving mother to Mark of Houston, Texas and Karen (Jonathan) of Tampa, Florida. Grandchildren Matthew (Natasha), Marah, Samantha, Melody and Lily. Chris accepted the Lord as her personal Saviour on Sunday, February 6, 1939, at Mimico Gospel Hall, Toronto, Ontario. Through Him she embraced the grace-bought opportunity to use her voice, gifts, influence, joy, suffering and weakness. She knew that in her less, Jesus becomes greater still. Philippians 3:7-9. Chris had the assurance that her worst day with God on this earth would be better than her best day without Him. After her husband's passing on July 14, 2019, we have every confidence that Chris is rejoicing with her heavenly Father along with her beloved Frank. A Private family funeral was held. Arrangements in care of Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville.

