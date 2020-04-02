|
MONIZ, Margret (nee TALAROWSKI) After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Margret passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at home with family by her side. She is survived by her loving son Matthew (Jennifer). Beloved sibling of Christine (Christian) and Hans (Patricia). Predeceased by her parents "Oma and Opa" and her son Michael. Margret was a kind and loving soul who was always putting the needs of family or friends ahead of her own. For those fortunate to have known her they would know she loved nothing more then spending time with people, whether it be gathering for a meal or going out to do activities. She touched the hearts of many people and her absence is a true loss, but she will live on through the memories and joy she brought to those around her. There will be a memorial service held at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 2, 2020