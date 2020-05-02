MacDONALD, Margueretta (Mardie) Geraldine 1932 – 2020 It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Mardie, age 87, quietly on the morning of April 29, 2020 at her home Chartwell Resthaven Aurora from complications due to Covid-19. Devoted mother to Ron Groves (Ruth), loving grandmother to Christopher, sister to Dan MacDonald (deceased). Born and educated in Toronto, she went to work right out of high school until she met and married her husband. Her love of travel started at this time when they spent 18 months touring Europe in an old Rover. In the early 60s they moved into Willowdale to raise a family. Mardie made sure, that with an only child, all the kids in the neighborhood were made welcome in her home. In the middle-70s, restless and single, she decided to open her own pet sitting business called the Cats Cradle. This led her to become The Cat Psychologist, during which time she wrote a book and produced a self-help video by the same name. Through the 80s and 90s she also travelled and worked in India, Banff, Bahamas and Mexico. Settling back in North York at Willowdale Manor, she supported her family, in particular her grandson Christopher, whom she adored. This included memorable surprise outings and adventures, birthdays and holiday celebrations. Mardie's support and love will be sorely missed. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Chartwell Aurora for their professional and loving care over the last two years of Mardie's life, and especially most recently during the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. As was her wish, cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life to be held in the future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store