MARGUERITE ANN WATSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGUERITE ANN WATSON.
Service Information
Jerrett Funeral Homes
660 Kennedy Road
Toronto, ON
M1K2B5
(416)-266-4404
Obituary

WATSON, MARGUERITE ANN Passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019. Loving wife of Charles and mother of Kim, Scott (Mary Elizabeth), Steven and Chris. Cherished Nanny of Derek, Aaron (Crystal), Travis, Connor, Claire and Ian. She will be deeply missed by many extended family members and friends. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 12 - 1 p.m. at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON), immediately followed by a memorial service in the chapel at 1 p.m.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Toronto, ON   (416) 266-4404
funeral home direction icon