WATSON, MARGUERITE ANN Passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019. Loving wife of Charles and mother of Kim, Scott (Mary Elizabeth), Steven and Chris. Cherished Nanny of Derek, Aaron (Crystal), Travis, Connor, Claire and Ian. She will be deeply missed by many extended family members and friends. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 12 - 1 p.m. at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON), immediately followed by a memorial service in the chapel at 1 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019