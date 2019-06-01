FERGUSON, MARGUERITE de Havilland retiree Marguerite died of emphysema on May 25, 2019, at age 85. A creative, independent, proud Acadian from Moncton, she was the youngest of eight children. She once drove from Vancouver to Toronto with a cat and an 8-year-old navigator, her only child, Judy. Working at de Havilland-Bombardier eased her struggles as a single parent; she ended her 25-year career in personnel as an employment interviewer. Marguerite loved cats, music, books, theatre, New York, news, the Mandarin and her friends. Besides Judy, she leaves nieces, nephews and Snoopy. No funeral will occur. Charity: torontocatrescue.ca [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019