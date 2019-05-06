MARGUERITE GODBOUT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGUERITE GODBOUT.
Service Information
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON
M1M 1N5
(416)-267-4656
Obituary

GODBOUT, MARGUERITE At the Heritage Nursing Home on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Loving sister of Shirley Willard and sister-in-law of Nancy Willard. Especially missed by nephew Steven and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home 'Scarborough Chapel', 2900 Kingston Rd., on Wednesday, May 8th from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. A chapel service will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at 1 p.m. Donations to the or the Kidney Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.