Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGUERITE ISABEL De ABREU. View Sign Service Information Holy Cross Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7 (905)-889-7467 Obituary

De ABREU, MARGUERITE ISABEL (nee TRANQUADA) It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Marguerite De Abreu, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, on April 27, 2019, in her 80th year. Beloved wife of Louis Thomas De Abreu, loving mother of Julie Tilley (Alan) and Joanne Iannantuono (Peter), loving grandmother of Graeme and Jessica Tilley and Christian and Adrian Iannantuono. Also mourning her passing are her sister Anita Pickett-Brunott (Rene) and brother Michael Tranquada (Genny). She'll be greatly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and all who knew her. Marguerite lived for her family and grandkids. After running Complete Graphics for 34 years with her husband, she enjoyed travelling extensively around the world. Marguerite's bags were always ready for the next adventure. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Southlake Regional Hospital and the Reactivation Care Centre for their compassion and support. Special thanks to Dr. Carter Thorne for his years of care. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marguerite's name may be made to the Arthritis Society. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Funeral Mass will take place within the funeral home in The Chapel of St. Joseph on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. Online condolences and directions may be found at



De ABREU, MARGUERITE ISABEL (nee TRANQUADA) It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Marguerite De Abreu, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, on April 27, 2019, in her 80th year. Beloved wife of Louis Thomas De Abreu, loving mother of Julie Tilley (Alan) and Joanne Iannantuono (Peter), loving grandmother of Graeme and Jessica Tilley and Christian and Adrian Iannantuono. Also mourning her passing are her sister Anita Pickett-Brunott (Rene) and brother Michael Tranquada (Genny). She'll be greatly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and all who knew her. Marguerite lived for her family and grandkids. After running Complete Graphics for 34 years with her husband, she enjoyed travelling extensively around the world. Marguerite's bags were always ready for the next adventure. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Southlake Regional Hospital and the Reactivation Care Centre for their compassion and support. Special thanks to Dr. Carter Thorne for his years of care. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marguerite's name may be made to the Arthritis Society. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Funeral Mass will take place within the funeral home in The Chapel of St. Joseph on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close