De ABREU, MARGUERITE ISABEL (nee TRANQUADA) It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Marguerite De Abreu, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, on April 27, 2019, in her 80th year. Beloved wife of Louis Thomas De Abreu, loving mother of Julie Tilley (Alan) and Joanne Iannantuono (Peter), loving grandmother of Graeme and Jessica Tilley and Christian and Adrian Iannantuono. Also mourning her passing are her sister Anita Pickett-Brunott (Rene) and brother Michael Tranquada (Genny). She'll be greatly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and all who knew her. Marguerite lived for her family and grandkids. After running Complete Graphics for 34 years with her husband, she enjoyed travelling extensively around the world. Marguerite's bags were always ready for the next adventure. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Southlake Regional Hospital and the Reactivation Care Centre for their compassion and support. Special thanks to Dr. Carter Thorne for his years of care. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marguerite's name may be made to the Arthritis Society. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Funeral Mass will take place within the funeral home in The Chapel of St. Joseph on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 30, 2019