PETCOFF, MARGUERITE Passed peacefully on October 13, 2020 at True Davidson Acres holding her son's hand. Cherished mother of Nadine (recently deceased) (Gary), Francine and Daniel (Wendy). Proud grandmother to Melissa, Kelly, Deanna, and Blake. Over the moon great-grandmother to Levi! Sister to Alex and Vasil, both deceased. Aunt to Tamara, Natalya, Connie (deceased) and Michael, Keren (Tom) Stephanie, Chris (deceased) and Billy. Her most cherished treasures were her grandchildren and time spent with her family. Widowed while still pregnant with her son Daniel, she persevered while living with her parents who eventually also became dependants. She moved her family from their Tony York Mills home to Scarborough. In the 60s, women had limited opportunities so even though she had a full-time job she also held several part-time jobs to keep her family afloat. Her hard work and dedication laid a strong foundation for her children who grew to understand the concept of hard work, dedication, and the importance of FAMILY. At long last she is resting peacefully. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at True Davidson Acres for their compassionate care, especially during the Covid-19 challenges. There will be no service or interment at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask for donations to be sent to oneparent.org
, we want to pay it forward to assist other single parents in need. https://oneparent.org/campaign/donate/