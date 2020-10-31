1/1
MARGUERITE PETCOFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGUERITE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PETCOFF, MARGUERITE Passed peacefully on October 13, 2020 at True Davidson Acres holding her son's hand. Cherished mother of Nadine (recently deceased) (Gary), Francine and Daniel (Wendy). Proud grandmother to Melissa, Kelly, Deanna, and Blake. Over the moon great-grandmother to Levi! Sister to Alex and Vasil, both deceased. Aunt to Tamara, Natalya, Connie (deceased) and Michael, Keren (Tom) Stephanie, Chris (deceased) and Billy. Her most cherished treasures were her grandchildren and time spent with her family. Widowed while still pregnant with her son Daniel, she persevered while living with her parents who eventually also became dependants. She moved her family from their Tony York Mills home to Scarborough. In the 60s, women had limited opportunities so even though she had a full-time job she also held several part-time jobs to keep her family afloat. Her hard work and dedication laid a strong foundation for her children who grew to understand the concept of hard work, dedication, and the importance of FAMILY. At long last she is resting peacefully. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at True Davidson Acres for their compassionate care, especially during the Covid-19 challenges. There will be no service or interment at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask for donations to be sent to oneparent.org, we want to pay it forward to assist other single parents in need. https://oneparent.org/campaign/donate/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved