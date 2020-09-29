BACON, MARGUERITE ROSE "MARG" October 29, 1937 - September 27, 2020 Marg connected with everyone she met, taking the time to see and listen. She lived her life with zest, challenging the status-quo and lifting up everyone who was fortunate to cross her path, all while radiating warmth, love and positivity. Marg grew up in Tecumseh, ON, the youngest of 9 siblings, born to Emma (Jacques) and Armand Bacon. She travelled through her work with the International Young Christian Workers and made many wonderful lifelong friends. During this time, she met and married Brian Burke (deceased 2009) who shared her vision of a just world. She leaves behind many who have been challenged and inspired by her to connect with others, see the good in the world, work toward social justice and enjoy life! Marg's happiest role was that of Mémé to her grandchildren Callia and Keanan. Up until her last day, their voices brought out the biggest smiles! She is deeply missed by her daughter Yvette and Rob. Thank you to the wonderful staff at St. Joseph's at Fleming in Peterborough, who cared for Marg in her final months. In her memory, donations can be made to Development & Peace: https://www.devp.org/en
. "I love you, a bushel and a peck, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck…".