SINCLAIR, Marguerite Marguerite's journey of life ended one month short of her 87th birthday and 2 days after what would have been her 65th Wedding Anniversary, on Friday, February 15, 2019, in Sioux Lookout, Ontario. She was born in St. Boniface, MB, on March 14, 1932. She is survived by her 3 children; Mary Anne (Dan), Louise (Maurice), Peter (Christine) and 3 grandchildren; Alex (Raph), Olivia and Graeme; and predeceased by her husband Alex of 50 years. She loved and prayed for her family members constantly. She enjoyed volunteering at Soup Kitchens and Food Banks. In memory of our Mom, instead of flowers or donations, please be kind to someone, tell someone they are important, listen to what they have to say and encourage them. She would like that better than flowers or money. There will be no viewing or service in Toronto, as there will be a Celebration of Life in Sioux Lookout, ON. A Graveside committal will take place at Glendale Memorial Gardens, 1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke, ON (at Albion and Hwy. 27) on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 905-828-8000. Online condolences can be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2019