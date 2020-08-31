1/
MARGUERITE VIOLA BLENKARN
Passed away at Trillium Health Partners – Mississauga Hospital on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Donald A. Blenkarn, QC. Loving mother of Bruce (deceased) and his wife Jane, Brenda, and Brian and his wife Lisa. Proud grandmother of Stephanie (Dave), Jason, Steven (deceased), Shannon, Jennifer, Kate, Alex, Elizabeth and Jessica; and great-grandmother of Logan and Leia. Private arrangements are entrusted with the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW). For those who wish, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
