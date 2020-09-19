WALKER, MARGUERITE "MARY" (nee SCOTT) March 17, 1925 – September 12, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Mary Walker at the age of 95 at Rouge Valley Retirement Home. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Donald (1998). She is lovingly remembered by her daughters Judy (2005) (Dennis Cline), Debbie (Willie Johnston, 2020) and Brenda. She was a devoted Nana to Steven, Rob, and Cheryl (Corey McArthur) Cline, Tiffany (Steve Warham) and Patrick (Hayley) Johnston, and Arthur "Paul" (Esther), James (Meaghan) and Michael Wright. Mary was a proud Great-Nana to Bailey and Noah Warham, Chloe McArthur, and Greyson and Everett Wright. She enjoyed the various activities offered at the Retirement Home and made many friends there. The Blue Jays will miss her avid support. During her 70 years of living in Markham, Mary was involved in many community activities as the Commissioner of the Girl Guides, a member of St. Andrew's United Church and UCW, bridge clubs, and Reach for Recovery for the Canadian Cancer Society. She enjoyed needlework and was looking forward to knitting for her expected Johnston great-grandchild. Mary was born in Seldom Come By on Fogo Island in Newfoundland and was always proud of being from "The Rock". She had a ready smile and a friendly word for everybody. A private family funeral was held at Dixon Garland Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 16th. Please visit dixongarland.com
to obtain the livestream link. If desired, donations in Mary's memory can be made to Markham Stouffville Hospital.