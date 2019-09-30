MARI-ANN MELVILLE

Service Information
Bernardo Funeral Home
2960 Dufferin Street
North York, ON
M6B 3S9
(416)-789-7661
Obituary

MELVILLE, MARI-ANN 1947 - 2019 With great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear angel, Mari-Ann Melville. God called onto Mari-Ann on Friday, September 27, 2019 and she passed away peacefully. Beloved wife of Peter Melville. Loving mother of Anthony (Lynn), Violet, Michelle and Patricia (Willians). Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Sebastian, Annaliese, Joshua, Olivia and Leopold. Mari-Ann will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. Family and friends will be received at the Bernardo Funeral Home (2690 Dufferin St.), on Monday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Funeral Home, St. Joseph's Chapel (8361 Yonge St.). Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 30, 2019
