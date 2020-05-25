AMARAL, Maria Adelina (Lina) On Thursday, May 21, 2020, Lina Amaral, wife, daughter, mother, grandma and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 60. Lina will be cherished always by her husband of 40 years, Joe and her 4 daughters Tania (Carlos), Tammy (Laura), Andrea (Chetan) and Caitlyn (Daniel) as well as her siblings, Tony, Eddy and Kelly. She loved and cherished her granddaughters, Adele and Freya and her soon-to-be-born grandson, who will grow up knowing how courageous and strong their grandma was. Lina will be entombed at Glen Oaks Cemetery in Oakville, where she will be reunited with her parents, Eduardo and Fernandina Pascoal. For online condolences visit www.glenoaks.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 25, 2020.