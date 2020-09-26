SILVA, MARIA ALICE ROSA HELENO April 1, 1945 - September 19, 2020 It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Maria Alice Rosa Heleno Silva, on September 19, 2020 at the age of 75. Cherished wife of 52 years to Diamantino Silva. Loving mother of Jennifer Pereira (Amandio) and Amylee Silva (Daniel). Grandmother to Cassandra, Michael, Daniel, and Sophia. Alice was an avid reader, a word search solver, and the guardian of our family's history and legacy. Her love of flowers and everything pink, will live on in the gardens at our home. She will be missed beyond measure. Due to restrictions, a small service was held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery on Friday, September 25, 2020.



