Service Information Scott Funeral Home-Miss Chapel - Mississauga 420 Dundas St East Mississauga , ON L5A 1X5 (905)-272-4040 Obituary

SEQUEIRA, MARIA ANA (MARYANNE/ANITA) Passed away peacefully, on Monday, November 4, 2019, in her 81st year, at Sunrise of Mississauga Retirement Home, surrounded by her daughter Rose and son-in-law Peter. She will be missed by her cherished granddaughter Ariana Milczyn. Loving wife of the late John Sequeira for 59 years. sister of Ancy (Kumar), aunt of nephews, Richard and Trevor Sookraj, and Joel (Danica) and great-nephews, Ferdyn and Daetyn Lobo. Predeceased by her parents and siblings Zezito, Fernando and Francesca Lobo. Survived by Phillip (Joanne), Katrina, Phillip and Christopher Sequeira. A special thank you to the dedicated staff and medical team from Sunrise of Mississauga and to the Palliative Care Nurses from Care Partners. Thank you to the many friends and relatives who visited Maria during her short stay at Sunrise. Special thanks to Maria's friends Dympna and Peter Athaide and Maureen and Paul Malloy, who provided endless support and encouragement to Maria and her family. Born in Mozambique, Africa, Maria grew up in Goa, India, where she later met and married her husband John in 1960, in Pakistan. They migrated to Munich, Germany, where they lived for five years before immigrating to Canada. Maria had a 35-year career with Canada Post. After retiring, Maria and John travelled and visited many countries. Maria was a dedicated parishioner at Saint Martin of Tours Catholic Church and an active member of the Catholic Women's League. She also frequently attended St. Clement's Church in Etobicoke and Saint Martha and Mary Church in Mississauga. Friends and family can call at Scott Funeral Home Mississauga Chapel (420 Dundas Street East, one block west of Cawthra), on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 2-4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Monday morning November 11, 2019 in St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church (1290 McBride Avenue, Mississauga), at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Mississauga, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ontario would be appreciated by the family.

