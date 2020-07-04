ANSELMO, MARIA ANTONIETA On July 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her husband Antonio Anselmo and son Victor. Survived by daughters Alice and Kathy. Cherished grandma of Julia, Alexis, and Laura. Friends and family will be received at HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E. (Warden and Sheppard), Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. A time of remembrance on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Highland Funeral Home. Interment following at Highland Memory Gardens (33 Memory Gardens Lane).



