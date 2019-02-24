Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIA ASSUCENA RODRIGUES. View Sign

RODRIGUES, MARIA ASSUCENA Passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the age of 96. Reunited with her loving husband Francis and loving family. Mother to Laura and Julio Martins (Mississauga), Josephine and the late Joe Fernandes (Goa), Patsy and Pascal Mascarenhas (Los Angeles), and Sybil and Manuel Paul (Brampton). Grandmother to Chris (Nisha), Tracy (Dennis), Gasper (Lucy), Shirley (Alloyius), Sr. Wendy, Terence (Kathleen), Brian (Archana), Patricia (Osbert), Priscilla (Chris) and Jennifer. Great-Grandmother to Cameron, Arycia, Tulsi and Prathna, Ginola and Chelsea, Adeline and Myron, Sienna and Nathan, Declan and Keiana, Zion, Sahana and Lasya, Noah and Maliha. Visitation will be held at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre, 8190 Dixie Rd., Brampton (north of Steeles Ave., 905-456-8190), on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, 2490 Sandalwood Pkwy. E., Brampton. Burial at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, 6933 Tomken Rd., Mississauga. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Condolences to the family may be made at www.andrewscommunity

