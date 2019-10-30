BONOMO, MARIA We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Mrs. Maria Bonomo, who died peacefully Sunday evening, October 27, 2019, after a long illness. Beloved wife of John Bonomo (predeceased), loving mother to George (predeceased) Ross and Susan (daughter-in-law), Anna and Sal (son in-law), Richard and Albert. Proud to be blessed with 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, Maria was at her happiest around them. The family would like to acknowledge the dedicated people involved in Maria's care during her declining years. A special thanks to Dr. Harold Yuen of Southlake Hospital Palliative care, and Shawndra in Patient Care at Southlake. Maria's personal homecare worker Tara, treated mom more as a friend than a patient. Thank you so much. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Maria's name to Margaret Bahen Hospice, 653 Queen St., Newmarket, ON L3Y 2J1. Visitations will be Wednesday, October 30th, 6-9 p.m. at Highland Funeral Home, 10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham, ON L6C 3G1. Church services Thursday, October 31st, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Annunciation Parish Church, 97 King Rd., Richmond Hill, ON L4E 2T5. Entombment will follow Mass at Highland Memory Gardens, 33 Memory Gardens Lane, North York, ON M2H 3K4.

