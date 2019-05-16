Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIA CAPPUCCITTI. View Sign Service Information Holy Cross Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7 (905)-889-7467 Obituary







CAPPUCCITTI, MARIA On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in her 93rd year, our mother, Maria left us for her eternal home where she joins our father, her beloved husband Luigi, who passed away in 1994. Maria was a Christian woman of extraordinary strength, faithfulness and total commitment to her family. Maria Cappuccitti, née Lucci, is survived by a large adoring family: Her esteemed children, Rita and husband Sante Zanatta, Michele and wife Christine (Piotrowski), Rocco and his wife Loretta (De Biasio), all of whom she considered her own; Her adored grandchildren, John Zanatta and wife Sandy Bellinaso, David Zanatta and wife Sandy (Novielli), Christina (Zanatta) and husband Sergio Privato, Adam Zanatta and wife Francesca (Di Marco), Claudia Cappuccitti, Daniel Cappuccitti and wife Amanda Lo Cicero, Sandy (Cappuccitti) and husband Andrew Baker, Carina Cappuccitti, Jillian (Cappuccitti) and husband Alexander Bruni, Sarah Cappuccitti; Her precious great-grandchildren, Zachary, Elisa, Sebastian, Ava, Zoe, Nathan and Lauren Zanatta, Sienna and Gabriel Privato, and Lucia Cappuccitti. She leaves her dear sister and best friend Giuseppina Ascione (Lucci), her dear sister-in-law Francesca Baldesarra (Cappuccitti), her dear sisters and brothers-in-law in Italy, Marta Cappuccitti (Lucci), Anna Cappuccitti (Guida), Lucia Cappuccitti and husband Franco Corsetti, Donatella Rossi (Cappuccitti), and Giuseppina Cappuccitti (La Rocca). Maria leaves a huge number of nephews and nieces, and great-nephews and nieces in Canada, Italy and United States, as well as a multitude of extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her adored husband Luigi Cappuccitti, beloved brothers Luigi Lucci, Romeo Lucci and wife Maria Grazia (Coletti), brothers and sisters-in-law Pasqualino Ascione, Maria (Cappuccitti) and Agostino Corsetti, Manfredo Cappuccitti, Vincenzo Guida, Vincenzo La Rocca, and Luigi Baldesarra. Years ago, Maria left her family a letter to be opened on her passing. In it she gave her blessings for present and future generations reaffirming her faith in God and love for them. Isn't it just like a mother to tend to the comfort her family in their times of grief regardless of personal circumstances? Her family is blessed and privileged with a mother graced by God. The family gratefully acknowledges the wonderful care given to Maria in her last five months at Mackenzie Health, Baycrest Rehab Hospital, Runnymede Rehab and St. Joseph's Health Centre and by her caregivers Josephine, Richelle and Justine. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to St. Joseph's Hospital, the Heart & Stroke Foundation, The Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice. "Very truly I tell you, when you were younger you dressed yourself and went where you wanted; but when you are old you will stretch out your hands, and someone else will dress you and lead you…" John 21:18 The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.), from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16th and from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church (10295 Yonge St., Richmond Hill) at 10:00 a.m. The final rite of committal will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery (8361 Yonge St., Thornhill). Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com Published in the Toronto Star on May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close