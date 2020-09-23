MARIA CATALANOTTO (nee CARDELLA) Born October 8, 1954 Crocevie, Sicily It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Catalanotto surrounded by her precious family on September 21, 2020. Survived by her loving husband Salvatore of 45 years and her children, Giovanni (Miraflor), Antonella (Andrew), and her grandchildren Salvatore, Anthony, Benjamin, and Giuseppe, as well as her sister Francesca and predeceased by her sister Giuseppa (Antonio). She is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law Maria (Franco), Paulo (Vita) and many nieces and nephews. Maria would also like to acknowledge her beloved cousins Anne (Mike), John, John (Jean), Tony (Anna), Bernard (Fernande), Filippo, Giuseppa and all her cousins in Italy, and close friends Sue Levy, Jean D'Costa, all the Bell girls and friends in her life. A special thank you to Dr. Anglin, Adrianna and all the wonderful staff at the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake that touched Maria's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake. Due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, all arrangements are private. Guests are required to register in advance, please visit https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/highland-markham for more information. Visitation will take place at Highland Funeral Home, 10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham by advanced reservation only on Thursday, September 24, 2020 and Funeral Mass to follow on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr Parish, 3898 Hwy. 7, Unionville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store