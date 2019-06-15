Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria CHIARADIA. View Sign Service Information Delmoro Funeral Home 61 Beverly Hills Drive North York , ON M3L1A2 (416)-249-4499 Obituary

CHIARADIA, Maria With profound sadness, the family of Maria Antonietta Chiaradia announces her passing on June 12, 2019, a day shy of her 84th birthday. She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Mario. Cherished mother of Renato (Paola) and proud nonna to her grandchildren Siena and Stefan. She will be deeply missed by her sister-in-law Graziella (Giovanni Tonus), many nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy, extended family and dear friends. Family and friends will be received at Delmoro Funeral Home, Toronto, on Sunday, June 16th from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Bernard de Clairvaux, Toronto on Monday, June 17th at 10:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery, Mausoleum of the Madonna. Maria was born in Bannia, Italy on June 13, 1935, and immigrated to Canada in 1956 to marry her childhood sweetheart. She will always be remembered for her renowned hospitality, incomparable cuisine and talents with a knitting needle. Her love of family and friendship will forever be cherished. Her family warmly thanks all who share in their sorrow.



