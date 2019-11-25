CHIVILO, Maria "Mary" Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the age of 67, following a courageous battle against cancer. Mary will be sadly missed by her beloved sister Janet Chivilo, and by her many cousins in both Canada and Italy. Predeceased by her loving parents Remo and Maria Chivilo. Mary will be fondly remembered by many people including her friends and colleagues from North Toronto Collegiate, which she was proud to be a part of its community. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Friday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Fidelis Catholic Church, 33 Connie St., Toronto. Interment will follow at Beechwood Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the or Sick Kids Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 25, 2019