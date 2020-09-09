1/1
Maria CICCHINELLI
CICCHINELLI, Maria (nee IABONI) November 9, 1934 – September 5, 2020 Passed away peacefully, on September 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Luigi. She will be deeply missed by her children, the late Armando Cicchinelli (Angela), Marcello Messersi (Nadia), Joe Messersi (Anthea), Maria Luisa Pecorelli (John). I will forever watch over those I loved and treasured the most, my grandchildren, Silvano (Javaneh), Lisa, Julia, Lola, Enelyse, Jasmin (Scott), Vanessa (Dave), Armando (Jessica), Rita, and great-grandson Nico. Visitation will be held on September 11, 2020 at 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St., at Goulding, south of Steeles). A Funeral Service will follow in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Private Entombment Forest Lawn Mausoleum. A heartfelt thank you to the caring staff at Richview Manor for all their support. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Maria to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated.


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
