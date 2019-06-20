PAOLELLA, MARIA CIVITA With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Maria Civita Paolella (nee Panzini) on June 15, 2019, at the age of 93. Maria Civita was a compassionate woman who will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and unconditional love for her family. Loving wife to the late Nazzareno Paolella. Beloved mother of Mary Grossi (Carlo), Tony Paolella (Anna) and the late Mario Paolella. Cherished forever by her grandchildren and great-grandson. Visitations will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave.), on Thursday, June 20th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave. W., at Dufferin St.), on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery (8361 Yonge St., south of Highway 7). Donations in memory of Maria, may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 20, 2019