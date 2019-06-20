Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIA CIVITA PAOLELLA. View Sign Service Information Bernardo Funeral Home 2960 Dufferin Street North York , ON M6B 3S9 (416)-789-7661 Obituary

PAOLELLA, MARIA CIVITA With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Maria Civita Paolella (nee Panzini) on June 15, 2019, at the age of 93. Maria Civita was a compassionate woman who will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and unconditional love for her family. Loving wife to the late Nazzareno Paolella. Beloved mother of Mary Grossi (Carlo), Tony Paolella (Anna) and the late Mario Paolella. Cherished forever by her grandchildren and great-grandson. Visitations will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave.), on Thursday, June 20th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave. W., at Dufferin St.), on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery (8361 Yonge St., south of Highway 7). Donations in memory of Maria, may be made to the Alzheimer Society.

PAOLELLA, MARIA CIVITA With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Maria Civita Paolella (nee Panzini) on June 15, 2019, at the age of 93. Maria Civita was a compassionate woman who will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and unconditional love for her family. Loving wife to the late Nazzareno Paolella. Beloved mother of Mary Grossi (Carlo), Tony Paolella (Anna) and the late Mario Paolella. Cherished forever by her grandchildren and great-grandson. Visitations will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave.), on Thursday, June 20th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave. W., at Dufferin St.), on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery (8361 Yonge St., south of Highway 7). Donations in memory of Maria, may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Published in the Toronto Star on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close