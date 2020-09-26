DA COSTA, Maria Conceicao Maria Conceicao Da Costa, peacefully passed away at home, on September 24, 2020, surrounded by family, at the age of 89. Predeceased by her husband Manuel. Mother to Rose (Herc), Ambro (Paul), Nicki, Tony (Debbie), Gorette (Denis). Grandmother to Christopher, Matthew, Ashley, Michael, Kristi, Kimber. Great-grandmother of 10 and great-great-grandmother of 3. Her small stature did not reflect her strong, tenacious spirit and generous heart. She loved nothing more than to gather family and friends at the dinner table to enjoy the food that she was a master at creating. She will be missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Mass will be held on September 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary, 2950 Midland Ave. (416 298-6500). Due to current restrictions, attendance at the visitation will be family only. Mass will be limited, and all visitors must wear face masks and maintain proper physical distancing. In place of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences and information at: ogdenfuneralhome.com