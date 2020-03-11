Home

Cardinal Funeral Homes - Bathurst Chapel
366 Bathurst Street
Toronto, ON M5T 2S6
(416) 603-1444
Maria Conceicao PIMENTEL Obituary
PIMENTEL, Maria Conceicao Passed away at her residence at the age of 92 surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Carlos Pimentel. Maria Conceicao will be lovingly missed and remembered by her many siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends may gather at the Cardinal Funeral Home, 366 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON (just north of Dundas St. W.) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Agnes Parish, 15 Grace Street, Toronto, ON (east of Ossington Ave.) at 9:30 a.m. Maria Conceicao will be laid to rest at Prospect Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2020
