FIUMARA, MARIA CONCETTA (nee TETI) Maria passed peacefully on March 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's Health Centre at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Giuseppe Fiumara (predeceased). Cherished by her children, Frank (Nadia) and Nazzareno. Forever missed by her loving grandchildren, Joseph and Carmelo. Relatives and friends are welcomed to BERNARDO FUNERAL HOMES, 2960 Dufferin St. (south of Lawrence Ave.), on Wednesday, April 3rd from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew's Church (706 Old Weston Rd.) on April 4th at 9:30 a.m. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 2, 2019