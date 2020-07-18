1/1
Maria da Conceição Pereira ASSUNÇÃO
ASSUNÇÃO, Maria da Conceição Pereira In all families there exists a need for an individual to hold and bind everyone together through hardships and struggles. This was Maria, a woman that always selfless, loved fiercely and above all else, placed her family first. She passed peacefully, on July 14, 2020, with her family at her side. Her courageous heart has left us deeply inspired. Her final thoughts and words were that we listen to, care for, and laugh mightily with one another. Born in the small rural town of Vilar dos Prazers, Portugal, she lived a modest life, learning early on that life is very often a struggle. Her anecdote to these tumultuous times, was to seek meaning for her life. Maria found her meaning in life with her family and her friendships. True devotion to friends, made her a trusted repository for many women who saw her as a wise listener. Indeed she took many secrets in her heart with her. Amongst the best of people, she left her home town for Toronto, along with her husband Timoteo. Ever grateful to Canada for an opportunity to work hard and raise her three sons, she wore her maple leaf pin with pride daily. She had a wonderful capacity to sacrifice and the discipline to speak honestly. Those who earned her friendship were blessed to know her. She was absolutely beautiful. She will be sorely missed as a mother, wife, sister, the most wonderful mother-in-law, aunt, avó and confidant. Her passing was too soon. Vamos sentir muito a sua falta, mãe. Resting at the Cardinal Funeral Home – 366 Bathurst St. (just north of Dundas St. W.), from 4-8 p.m.. on Sunday. July 19th. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 20th, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Agnes Catholic Church – 15 Grace St. (at Dundas St. W.) Interment Prospect Cemetery. If the desire should fall upon you, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society or Princess Margaret Hospital, in her name, would be appreciated.


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cardinal Funeral Homes
366 Bathurst Street
Toronto, ON M5T 2S6
(416) 603-1444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
