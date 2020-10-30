1/1
MARIA DE LUCA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DE LUCA, MARIA God called Maria peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 82. She is now reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, Luigi. Cherished by her dear children, Dora (Salvatore Gironda) and Franca (Clorindo Grilli). Proud Nonna to Maria (Kiefer), Jose Luis, Emily, and Sara. Maria will always be remembered by her siblings, Frank, Rita, and Adelina and joins in Heaven, Franca, Anna and Gilio. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905- 850-3332) on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church (100 Bainbridge Ave., at Martin Grove Rd.). Private Family Entombment to follow. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vescio Funeral Homes Ltd.
8101 Weston Road
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1A6
(905) 850-3332
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vescio Funeral Homes Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved