DE LUCA, MARIA God called Maria peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 82. She is now reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, Luigi. Cherished by her dear children, Dora (Salvatore Gironda) and Franca (Clorindo Grilli). Proud Nonna to Maria (Kiefer), Jose Luis, Emily, and Sara. Maria will always be remembered by her siblings, Frank, Rita, and Adelina and joins in Heaven, Franca, Anna and Gilio. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905- 850-3332) on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church (100 Bainbridge Ave., at Martin Grove Rd.). Private Family Entombment to follow. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com