ACOSTA, MARIA DEL CARMEN Our living angel on earth, at age 77 joined God's Angels the morning of Saturday, March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nelson Acosta, survived by the Acosta family of sons Jose Francisco, Juan Carlos and Kirstyn. Loving grandmother to Chloe, Xavier and Angelique. She lived for her family, shared her passion, warmth and kindness to all and will be greatly missed, but she will live in our hearts forever ??. In memory and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Markham Stouffville Hospital Oncology unit in Maria Acosta's name. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 12 p.m. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2020
