DI PAOLO, MARIA Peacefully, surrounded by her family, at the Palliative Care Unit of Mackenzie Health Centre, on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Bruno (predeceased). Loving mother of Andrea (Allison) and Matteo (Laura). Cherished Nonna to Clara, Elena, Erica and Luca. Treasured daughter of Isabella (predeceased) and Gaetano Lagrasta and darling sister to Anna, Linda and Nick. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7 (west of Pine Valley Dr.), Woodbridge, 905-851-9100, on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. A funeral service will take place in Ward Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with a reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the /Breast Cancer Awareness Month would be appreciated by the family. A special thanks to Drs. Suneil Khanna and Peter Simkhovitch and all the Nurses of Oncology and Palliative Care at Mackenzie Health for their kind and compassionate care throughout Maria's illness. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 20, 2019